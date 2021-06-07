Traders Buy Large Volume of RadNet Call Options (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,937 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,747% compared to the average daily volume of 159 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RadNet stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 788,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,073. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.10 and a beta of 1.68. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,366. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

