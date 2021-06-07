Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,318 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 930% compared to the average daily volume of 225 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Newtek Business Services stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 1,442,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,279. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $792.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.