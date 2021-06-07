Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $825.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

