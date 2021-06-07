Travala.com Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00007785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $131.90 million and $3.47 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00278682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00254863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.01148569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.18 or 0.98865229 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,629,003 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

