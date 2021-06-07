TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 127.5% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $27,183.24 and approximately $2,533.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00275398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00255166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.65 or 0.01153358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.96 or 0.99850852 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

