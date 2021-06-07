Treat DAO Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $983,308.75 and $14.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00269836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00230994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.01108972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.32 or 0.99704730 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

