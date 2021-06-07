Tribe Hits Market Cap of $208.99 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $208.99 million and $6.59 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00026601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01035357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.61 or 0.09799822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

