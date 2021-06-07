Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting Sells 20,749 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $122,834.08.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Hock Ming Ting sold 1,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $7,875.00.

TRT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. 304,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,468. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

