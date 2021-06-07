Tripio Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $254,994.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.01042771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.14 or 0.10081910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

