TriumphX Market Capitalization Hits $365,072.95 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $365,072.95 and approximately $385,393.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00076414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.01061389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.10304037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053744 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.