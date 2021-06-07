trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.78. trivago shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 10,133 shares trading hands.

TRVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

