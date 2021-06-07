TrueFeedBack Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $325,531.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00992941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.11 or 0.09878622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051014 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

