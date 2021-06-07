Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 1-Day Volume Tops $57.15 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $95.08 million and $57.15 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00067017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00284042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00250968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.70 or 0.01161350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.74 or 1.00363359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars.

