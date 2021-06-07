TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.92

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.92 and last traded at $111.29, with a volume of 1747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $644,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,040 shares of company stock worth $2,849,549. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

