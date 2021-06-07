Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.93 and last traded at $71.80. 20,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 382,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

