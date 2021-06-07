TurtleCoin (TRTL) 1-Day Volume Tops $340,009.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and $340,009.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,092,084,471 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

