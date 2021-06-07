Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Erika Rottenberg Sells 1,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.61 on Monday, reaching $314.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,824. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.16. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $457.30.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
