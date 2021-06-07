Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Erika Rottenberg Sells 1,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.61 on Monday, reaching $314.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,824. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.16. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

