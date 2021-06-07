Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Up 108.1% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $265,952.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 108.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00066844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00283796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00251446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.01162300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,507.83 or 1.00167124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.