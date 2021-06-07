U Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $163,857.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

UUU is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

