U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $152,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $60.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.