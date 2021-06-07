U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 355,516 shares.The stock last traded at $73.88 and had previously closed at $57.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $398,494. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

