Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ube Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

