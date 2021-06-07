Halma (LON:HLMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,235 ($29.20).

Shares of HLMA traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,671 ($34.90). 955,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,528. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,676 ($34.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,538.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

