UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.75. 27,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.