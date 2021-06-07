UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 348.29 ($4.55).

Shares of SSPG stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 303.10 ($3.96). The stock had a trading volume of 673,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.55. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98.

In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

