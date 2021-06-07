Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Jacqueline A. Seto Sells 1,688 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UCTT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

