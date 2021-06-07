Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

