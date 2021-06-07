Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits Market Capitalization of $29.62 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $29.62 million and $270,390.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00066844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00283796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00251446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.01162300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,507.83 or 1.00167124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

