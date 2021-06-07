Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.0937 on Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $196,809.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00064527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00271408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00242100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.61 or 0.01140793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.08 or 1.00603431 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,494,551 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

