Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells $704,104.25 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Unifi stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 55,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,424. The company has a market capitalization of $462.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.55 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.