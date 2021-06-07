Unifty Market Capitalization Achieves $25.98 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $24.83 or 0.00075360 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $25.98 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifty has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00272516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00231420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.01127063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.18 or 1.00112424 BTC.

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,525 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

