Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

