Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $15.18 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $26.86 or 0.00074972 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $15.18 billion and $407.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,972,521 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.