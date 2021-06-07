United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.