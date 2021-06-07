United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.59. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 33,975 shares changing hands.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

