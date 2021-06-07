United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $210.63 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

