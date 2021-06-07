United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.68. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of USM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $2,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United States Cellular by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 315,051 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

