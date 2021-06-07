United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.26

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 141097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UUGRY shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

