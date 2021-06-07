Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie Sells 33,333 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $3,157,635.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,893,704.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80.

On Monday, April 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 97,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,012. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 654.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 321.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

