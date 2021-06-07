Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.91

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 820230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.
A number of brokerages recently commented on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42.
In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.