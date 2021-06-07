Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.91

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 820230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

