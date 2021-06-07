Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Up 3%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC)’s share price was up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 137,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,699,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Universe Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

