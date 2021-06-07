UREEQA (URQA) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $228,231.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00282881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00253052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.92 or 0.01181041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,757.77 or 1.00092909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

