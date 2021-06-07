Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.52

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 1030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

