USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $335.08. 447,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,156,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $231.47 and a one year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.