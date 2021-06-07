USDJ Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00066844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00283796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00251446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.01162300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,507.83 or 1.00167124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.