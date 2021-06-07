Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 23,041 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 3.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NYSE TJX remained flat at $$65.64 on Monday. 81,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,191. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.