Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after buying an additional 1,603,100 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,210,000 after buying an additional 1,413,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.90. 91,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637,730. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

