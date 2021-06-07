Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.