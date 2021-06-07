Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Takes $4.72 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

