VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

